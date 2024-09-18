  1. Residential Customers
Super League Lugano visits Lausanne for supplementary match

SDA

18.9.2024 - 04:01

FC Lugano play at Lausanne on Wednesday and can take over at the top of the Super League table
Keystone

On Wednesday, FC Lugano will host Lausanne-Sport in a supplementary Super League match (7.30 pm). With a win, Lugano can jump from 5th place to the top of the table.

18.09.2024, 04:01

18.09.2024, 07:50

However, Lugano have recently struggled in the championship - partly due to their various (unsuccessful) European Cup appearances. After three victories, they recently suffered just one defeat and one draw at home against Luzern (2:3) and St. Gallen (1:1).

Lausanne-Sport are also looking for form: since their opening win against Basel (3:2), the Vaud side have picked up just one point from four games, most recently a 1:1 draw against champions Young Boys in Bern. In Lausanne's favor is the fact that since their return to the Super League, they have not picked up as many points against any other team in home games as they have against Lugano. Lausanne-Sport have won five of their nine home games against the Ticino side.

Lausanne-Sport (10th) - Lugano (5th) at 7.30pm on Wednesday. - Referee Johannes von Mandach.

SDA

