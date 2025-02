Ignacio Aliseda will miss FC Lugano for a good two months due to injury. Picture: Keystone

Ignacio Aliseda, the Argentinian striker for FC Lugano, suffered a knee injury in the match against St. Gallen.

Keystone-SDA SDA

The Ticino side's second-highest scorer with six goals (behind Renato Steffen, who is also currently injured) will be out for around eight weeks, according to a club statement.

Aliseda has therefore been removed from the UEFA list and replaced by new signing Georgios Koutsias. Lugano will contest the round of 16 of the Conference League on March 6 and 13.