Cluj's Leo Bolgado (right) holds his own against Paksis Bence Lenzser Keystone

FC Lugano's first hurdle in qualifying for the Europa League will be against Romanian runners-up Cluj.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Coach Dan Petrescu's team beat Paksi from Hungary 3-0 on aggregate in the first qualifying round.

Lugano will first play at home in the first leg on July 24, but will still have to play at a different stadium in the European Cup. It remains to be seen where the Ticino side will host Cluj. The second leg in Romania will take place on July 31.

More videos from the department