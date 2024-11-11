  1. Residential Customers
Wimps my ass Lugano's Hajdari marked: "I had to take three or four stitches"

Sandro Zappella

11.11.2024

Lugano defender Albian Hajdari experiences a moment of shock against YB after just a few minutes and reveals in an interview with blue Sport after the game that he had to have several stitches during the break.

11.11.2024, 09:00

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • FC Lugano lose 2-1 to Young Boys on matchday 14 of the Super League and miss out on a move to the top of the table.
  • Albian Hajdari experiences a scary moment after just a few minutes when he collides with YB's Cheikh Niasse and bleeds from the head. The wound had to be stitched up several times during the break.
  • Nevertheless, Hajdari was able to finish the game - and addressed opponent Niasse after the final whistle: "I saw that he was out at half-time. I wish him a speedy recovery."
The match between YB and FC Lugano had barely got underway when Albian Hajdari and Cheikh Niasse collided violently with their heads in an aerial duel and were left lying on the ground. After minutes of care and a fair handshake, the duo can continue playing - but only for the time being.

Niasse no longer appears on the pitch after the break. "I saw that he was out at half-time. I wish him a speedy recovery," said opponent Hajdari as he appeared for an interview on blue Sport wearing a turban and said: "I had to get three or four stitches during the break because the wound was big."

But Hajdari gritted his teeth and was able to finish the game. Let someone else say that footballers are wimps. "A lot of people say or claim that. But the head is always dangerous," says the 21-year-old, who fortunately escaped with a scare. Nothing stands in the way of a possible national team debut in the coming days.

