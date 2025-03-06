Can Renato Steffen get FC Lugano back on the road to success? Keystone

Lugano travel to Slovenian champions Celje on Thursday for the first leg of the round of 16 in the Conference League. The Ticino side are favored, but must find a way out of their slump in form.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Lugano's recent problems are threatening to shatter its title ambitions. It has recently suffered three defeats in a row, all without scoring a goal. The 0:1 against Young Boys and the 0:3 against FC Zurich cost them the lead in the Super League, while the 0:2 at Promotion League club Biel meant they were eliminated in the quarter-finals of the Swiss Cup. Now they face two Conference League clashes against Slovenian champions Celje.

At least in part, the team's skid in recent days is home-made. At the root of the series of defeats is the surprising and opaque immediate departure of sporting director Carlos da Silva. The decision-makers underestimated that this move would bring unrest to the team.

Crumbling cornerstones

In addition, the triple burden brought with it many injuries and the supposedly broad squad was no longer able to compensate for significant absences in the last few games. "It's true that we're lacking cornerstones these weeks. Anto Grgic, who is so good for our team with his overview of the game. Or a Renato Steffen, who shows above-average performances in games like the one against FCZ," Lugano assistant coach Carlo Ortelli admitted to Blick after standing in for suspended boss Mattia Croci-Torti in Zurich on Sunday. It was "a delicate, very delicate moment", Ortelli said.

At least Steffen will be available to the team again on Thursday in Slovenia. Grgic, who was recently ruled out due to calf problems, and the injured Mattia Zanotti also made the trip with the team, unlike Uran Bislimi, Ignacio Aliseda, Shkelqim Vladi and Hicham Mahou. The latter injured his thigh in the warm-up on Sunday and will be out for six weeks.

It is still not too late to turn things around. Thanks to the lack of consistency throughout the league, Lugano can still become champions, and anything is still possible in the Conference League. To keep it that way, however, Lugano must get their act together. The last away win, 3:2 in Winterthur, dates back to the end of January. After the visit to Slovenia, Lugano will travel to Sion in the championship on Sunday.

Internationally convincing

Lugano's convincing performance in the Conference League so far is cause for optimism. With four wins, one draw and just one defeat, the Ticino side qualified directly for the round of 16 in sixth place in the 36-team league - 15 places ahead of Celje, who had to rely on the goal difference with seven points and narrowly beat APOEL Nicosia in the round of 16.

That's not the only reason why Lugano's next opponent appears to be surmountable. Celje is also weakening. In the domestic championship, the team of Spanish coach Albert Riera, the superior champions of the previous season, are just 16 points behind leaders Olimpija Ljubljana in 5th place. It was only at the end of February, after a 2-0 win in Nicosia, that they achieved their first league victory since the turn of the year.