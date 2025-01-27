Luis de la Fuente extends his contract as Spain's national team coach until 2028 Keystone

Spanish national team coach Luis de la Fuente has extended his contract until 2028. The 63-year-old will be in charge of the national team until after the European Championship in three years' time.

Keystone-SDA SDA

As the association announced, it is relying on continuity with the national coach who most recently led Spain to the European Championship and Nations League titles.

The 63-year-old has been working for the Spanish association since 2013 - initially looking after the young players. The Spaniard has been in his current coaching role, which he took over from Luis Enrique, since the end of 2022.