  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myCloud
  4. TV
  5. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Successful coach extended Luis de la Fuente remains Spain's national team coach until 2028

SDA

27.1.2025 - 15:02

Luis de la Fuente extends his contract as Spain's national team coach until 2028
Luis de la Fuente extends his contract as Spain's national team coach until 2028
Keystone

Spanish national team coach Luis de la Fuente has extended his contract until 2028. The 63-year-old will be in charge of the national team until after the European Championship in three years' time.

Keystone-SDA

27.01.2025, 15:02

27.01.2025, 15:22

As the association announced, it is relying on continuity with the national coach who most recently led Spain to the European Championship and Nations League titles.

The 63-year-old has been working for the Spanish association since 2013 - initially looking after the young players. The Spaniard has been in his current coaching role, which he took over from Luis Enrique, since the end of 2022.

More from the department

Cocaine smuggling?. Ex-Inter star Nainggolan arrested in drugs raid

Cocaine smuggling?Ex-Inter star Nainggolan arrested in drugs raid

Mercenary check. Vargas-Sow combination lets Sevilla celebrate ++ Zakaria sets up winning goal with injury

Mercenary checkVargas-Sow combination lets Sevilla celebrate ++ Zakaria sets up winning goal with injury

"The only club that believed in me"Ex-FCB star celebrates comeback after double cancer