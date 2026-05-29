Luis Enrique turns stars into a fighting unit - Gallery Luis Enrique reaches the Champions League final with Paris Saint-Germain for the second time in a row Image: Keystone Nasser Al-Khelaifi achieved the long-awaited Champions League triumph thanks to Luis Enrique Image: Keystone Ousmane Dembélé won the Ballon d'Or under Luis Enrique Image: Keystone The Spaniard won his first Champions League as a coach with FC Barcelona Image: Keystone Luis Enrique turns stars into a fighting unit - Gallery Luis Enrique reaches the Champions League final with Paris Saint-Germain for the second time in a row Image: Keystone Nasser Al-Khelaifi achieved the long-awaited Champions League triumph thanks to Luis Enrique Image: Keystone Ousmane Dembélé won the Ballon d'Or under Luis Enrique Image: Keystone The Spaniard won his first Champions League as a coach with FC Barcelona Image: Keystone

Luis Enrique has fundamentally changed Paris Saint-Germain. Without the former superstars, the Spaniard has formed a team that is aiming to win its second Champions League title in a row on Saturday.

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Nasser Al-Khelaifi knew exactly who he owed the first laudation to after the final in Munich at the beginning of the month. The Qatari, who has been at the helm of the new Paris Saint-Germain since its inception in 2011, spoke of Luis Enrique: "His appointment was my best decision in the last 15 years. He is a fantastic coach, the best coach in the world, and also a great person."

In the 90 minutes before the interview, Al-Khelaifi, beaming with joy, had watched his team neutralize Bayern Munich, who had been so impressive this season, in a tactically skilful and combative manner in the Munich Arena. A week on from the 5-4 win, PSG adopted a more cautious style of play and showed great intelligence to secure the draw they needed. The PSG boss, who has seen various costly Parisian versions fall apart at key moments in the Champions League, was able to note: "The players showed they are warriors and fight together."

Making the team a star

Luis Enrique has achieved what his predecessors, no matter how famous they were, failed to do. The 56-year-old Spaniard turned PSG into a unit. A collection of stars has become a team that radiates the will to win and the joy of playing. It is a metamorphosis that the club has undergone under his direction. Before his arrival in the summer of 2023, Lionel Messi, Neymar and Kylian Mbappé were fighting over penalties and scoring points, regardless of how the team was doing. Today, everyone runs for everyone else and seems to have internalized the coach's ideas. "He has changed my view of football," says right-back Achraf Hakimi about the successful coach.

When Mbappé, the last of the superstars, left the club in the summer of 2024, Luis Enrique said: "We'll be better next season because I'll be able to control everything that happens on the pitch." Real Madrid's current goalscorer was the player who didn't play the way Enrique wanted him to. His departure, which the PSG management would have liked to prevent, proved to be a stroke of luck for the coach. In just a few months, he formed a team that played brilliantly to win their first Champions League title.

The ideas and the will to win

Luis Enrique has the playful ideas and the courage to implement them, be it kick-offs that are sent straight down the flanks or attacks with the full-backs up front. The former midfielder from Asturias regularly spends over twelve hours in his office at the Paris training center. In the meantime, his workload was so high that Al-Khelaifi encouraged him to take some time off.

Luis Enrique demands the same determination and commitment from his players that he has himself. He has already competed in marathons and triathlons, run through the desert and climbed mountains. The flip side of this creative power is also evident from time to time. After losing the Club World Cup final to Chelsea last summer, he lost his temper and slapped an opposing player.

"Then I go on a bike ride"

Luis Enrique is a man of contradictions who, despite his discipline, has a certain composure to tolerate mistakes and put football into perspective. Although he appears in the media as little as possible, he reveals a lot about himself when he does appear in public. In a documentary, he spoke very openly about his daughter Xana, who died of bone cancer in 2019 at the age of nine. She is still there, with them, in the family circle. Xana had simply left her body, Enrique says about the loss.

Luis Enrique never seems to stray from his path. He has clear ideas, from which he does not deviate even when things could become unpleasant. As a player, he moved from Real Madrid to arch-rivals FC Barcelona, which still rules him out of a possible coaching job at Real today. As Spanish national coach, he sorted out various veteran players, paving the way for the recent successes of his successor Luis de la Fuente. And at PSG, he made the much-needed change of direction that no one else had dared to do.

Be it in the game or in team management, Luis Enrique knows no fear. He has few worries about his professional future: "If they sack me, I'll go on a bike ride the next day." Of course, nobody in Paris is currently thinking of parting ways with the successful coach. Negotiations are underway to extend his contract, which expires in 2027, with a new salary of 20 million euros per year.

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