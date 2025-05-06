Luis Galvan (center) played 34 international matches for Argentina - here at the 1982 World Cup in Spain Keystone

Argentinian football is mourning the loss of a 1978 World Cup winner: Luis Galvan has died at the age of 77.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Both the Argentine Football Association and his long-standing club Atlético Talleres from Cordoba condoled with the family of the defender, who won the 1978 World Cup title in his home country as a regular player.

There was no information on the cause of death. According to media reports, Galvan was last in hospital due to pneumonia. He made 34 international appearances for Argentina and, according to the association, is Talleres' record player with 503 appearances in 17 seasons.