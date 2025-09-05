Luis Suarez in the Inter Miami jersey Keystone

Luis Suarez apologizes for his behaviour after the bitter defeat in the Leagues Cup final with Inter Miami, when he apparently spat in the direction of an opposing coach.

Keystone-SDA SDA

The 38-year-old former Uruguay international wrote on Instagram that he wanted to congratulate the Seattle Sounders on their victory, but "above all, I apologize for my behavior". "Things happened after the game that shouldn't have happened. But that doesn't justify my reaction. I was wrong and I seriously regret it."

The team from Florida led by Suarez and his buddy Lionel Messi had lost the final against Seattle 0:3. Afterwards, Suarez attacked one of the opponent's coaches. The portal "The Athletic" and other media reported that he apparently spat in the face of the staff member. The attacker had previously been involved in a scuffle with Seattle's Obed Vargas.

"This is not the image I want to give to my family, who are suffering because of my mistakes, nor to my club, who do not deserve to be affected by something like this," Suarez wrote. The MLS has opened an investigation, but it is not yet known whether the striker will be punished.

Long list of unsportsmanlike conduct

Suarez is known as a hothead and has already had a few outbursts of this kind. The pictures of his unsportsmanlike conduct at the 2014 World Cup went around the world when he bit Italy's defensive boss Giorgio Chiellini. The long-serving FC Barcelona striker has been punished several times in his career for other attacks on opponents and racist insults.