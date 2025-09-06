  1. Residential Customers
Miami star punished Luis Suarez suspended for six games

6.9.2025 - 07:19

Luis Suarez (back, pink shirt) has to watch for a long time after his inglorious behavior in the Leagues Cup
Former star Luis Suarez has been suspended for six games in the North American competition for his behavior after losing the final of the Leagues Cup. US media are unanimous in their reports.

06.09.2025, 07:19

06.09.2025, 07:39

The Inter Miami professional was involved in rioting after the 3-0 defeat to the Seattle Sounders and also appeared to spit in the direction of an opposing coach. Suarez had spoken out and apologized for the first time the day before the suspension was announced.

In addition, Inter Miami will have to do without Sergio Busquets in two Leagues Cup games next season. The Spaniard, who like Suarez and Lionel Messi has a past with FC Barcelona, was also involved in the turmoil.

The Leagues Cup is a competition separate from Major League Soccer. According to the US media, it is conceivable that the MLS will also issue penalties for the professionals. All suspensions are also linked to fines, the amount of which was initially not specified.

