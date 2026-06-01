Lausanne-Sport has found a new coach. As the Super League club announced on Monday, Luka Elsner will take over the team as head coach from the coming season.

The Slovenian has signed a contract with Lausanne-Sport until the end of June 2028. He took over a team as coach for the first time at the age of 31 - back in August 2013 at Slovenian club NK Domzale. Since then, he has coached Union Saint-Gilloise and Pafos, among others.

Elsner replaces Markus Neumayr and Migjen Basha in Lausanne, who had been leading the team on an interim basis since April. This came after the Vaud club sacked Peter Zeidler due to "inadequate results in the second half of the season".

"We are convinced that Luka Elsner is the ideal man to achieve our goal: to permanently establish the club in the top six of Swiss football and to play an important role in the Swiss Cup," Vincent Steinmann, CEO of Lausanne-Sport, was quoted as saying in the club's press release. Elsner himself said of his appointment: "I immediately wanted to work with these people and this group of players."

Elsner will be supported by Dejan Kopasic, who will act as assistant coach. The two Slovenians have already worked together at different clubs in the past.