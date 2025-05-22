  1. Residential Customers
Croatian announces his departure Luka Modric's time at Real Madrid comes to an end

SDA

22.5.2025 - 16:57

Keystone

Luka Modric is leaving Real Madrid at the end of this season. The 39-year-old midfielder made the announcement on social media on Thursday.

Keystone-SDA

22.05.2025, 16:57

22.05.2025, 17:15

"The time has come (...) On Saturday I will play my last game at the Santiago Bernabeu. And even though I won't be wearing this jersey on the pitch after the Club World Cup, I'll always be a madridista," Modric wrote.

In his thirteen seasons in a Real shirt, the Croatian has won everything and built up an impressive palmarès, including six Champions League, four league, two cup and five Spanish Super Cup titles.

On an individual level, he made history when he won the Ballon d'Or in 2018, breaking the hegemony of Argentine Lionel Messi and Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo.

