The whole truth Lukas Görtler: "I am extremely grateful to Peter Zeidler, but ..."

Patrick Lämmle

8.2.2026

Lukas Görtler played for FC St.Gallen under Peter Zeidler for five years before the coach left the club in the summer of 2024. In the football talk Heimspiel, Görtler admits that the change of coach had an impact on his career planning.

08.02.2026, 09:00

08.02.2026, 09:04

Heimspiel als Podcast

Peter Zeidler becomes coach at FC St.Gallen in the summer of 2018. For six years, he whipped the players forward and played a brand of football that was sure to excite the fans. The German then leaves for Bochum in the summer of 2024. A decision that also had a direct impact on the career of FCSG captain Luaks Görtler.

"I am extremely grateful to Peter Zeidler for a large part of my career. I came here to St. Gallen and he supported me," Görtler explains in the football talk Heimspiel. He had developed as a footballer under Zeidler "and I had a really good time with him in St. Gallen and it was a great fit for a long time".

Basel wanted St. Gallen's leading wolf. Lukas Görtler explains:

Basel wanted St. Gallen's leading wolfLukas Görtler explains: "That's why I turned FCB down"

Görtler is also careful not to lash out at Zeidler. He also believes that the media did not portray certain things correctly with regard to the relationship between him and his former coach. "Writing about a torn tablecloth was an exaggeration," says the 31-year-old. However, he does not deny that there were certain signs of wear and tear.

And so the question arises: Would Lukas Görtler still be at FC St.Gallen today if there had been no change in the coaching position? The detailed answer can be found in the video above.

On Sunday, Görtler and St. Gallen face Lausanne away from home(live on blue Sport from 4.30 pm). On the touchline for the home team will be ... Peter Zeidler.

The football talk with Lukas Görtler in full length

