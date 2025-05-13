Christian Witzig suffered a shoulder injury against Winterthur: surgery necessary. KEYSTONE

The season is over for Lukas Görtler and Christian Witzig, FC St.Gallen has announced. The two key players were injured in the match against FC Winterthur.

Linus Hämmerli

No time? blue News summarizes for you FCSG will have to make do without Lukas Görtler and Christian Witzig for the rest of the season.

Görtler injured his left thigh in the game against Winterthur.

Witzig has to go under the knife following a shoulder injury and will miss around four months with the team from Eastern Switzerland. Show more

Lukas Görtler and Christian Witzig will be missing for FCSG's final spurt in the league. In the 4-1 defeat against FC Winterthur, the two key players for Eastern Switzerland picked up an injury.

On Saturday evening, Görtler had to be substituted in the starting phase due to muscular complaints in his left thigh. He will not be available to coach Enrico Maassen for the remaining three games of the season.

Witzig had to leave his place after around an hour of play. He injured his left shoulder in a tackle, FCSG announced on Tuesday evening. After further examinations, it is clear that the winger will have to go under the knife. The operation will take place in the coming days. Witzig will not be available to FCSG for around four months.