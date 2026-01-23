The Bosnian attack, in particular, boasts incredible quality. It features a legend, a Swiss player—and a former St. Gallen player. His former teammate Lukas Görtler shares his thoughts on him with blue Sport.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Ermedin Demirovic is the weapon in Bosnia’s attack. On Thursday evening, the former FCSG striker aims to score goals against Switzerland.

“One of the best I’ve ever played with,” Lukas Görtler recalls of Demirovic in an interview with blue Sport. The two played together in eastern Switzerland during the 2019–2020 season and finished as runners-up with FCSG.

Görtler: “His greatest strength is that he always gives it his all.”

It was 2019 when Ermedin Demirovic, then 21, was loaned from Alavés to FC St. Gallen. The forward was a relative unknown—and made his breakthrough in the Super League. He scored 14 goals for the Espen and added 7 assists. After stints with Freiburg and Augsburg, he ended up at Stuttgart—and is now valued at 23 million euros.

Today he’s a regular starter and a hero on the Bosnian national team. The euphoria has swept an entire country: depending on the source, between 20,000 and 45,000 Bosnians are expected at the stadium in Los Angeles today. It’s massive euphoria.

St. Gallen captain Lukas Görtler remembers Demirovic. He says, “Demi is an incredibly good striker. One of the best I’ve ever played with. He’s got some speed—even if he isn’t the fastest—he’s strong in one-on-one situations, has a lethal finish in the box, and a great nose for goal.”

“Someone you might not think, from the outside, that…”

Off the field, he’s “a good guy. Someone you might not expect, from the outside, to be so communicative with everyone. But he is—he’s a team player who doesn’t make distinctions between young and old.”

Görtler continued: “His greatest strength is that he always gives it his all. A lot of forwards these days can be a bit lazy at times. He’s the exact opposite. He runs, he fights, he presses, and he gives it his all for the team.”

Görtler and Demirovic played together at St. Gallen. Keystone

He’s the kind of player who isn’t afraid of anything and keeps pushing even in close games. “He’s a player you love to have on your team and hate to see on the opposing side.”

Who will start alongside Demirovic against Switzerland?

Demirovic is a fixture on Bosnia’s starting lineup—and he also made friends in Stuttgart when he handed out 800 liters of free beer to fans at the spring festival to celebrate the World Cup qualification.

But who will line up alongside him? It remains a mystery right up to the last minute. Will it be legend Edin Dzeko (40), who missed (or was rested for) the opening match against Canada (1–1)? Or will it be goal-scorer Jovo Lukic, who found the net in the opener?

From a Swiss perspective, it’s also exciting to see whether Haris Tabakovic, the man from Grenchen, will take the field. The former YB junior suffered a broken foot in his last Bundesliga match with Gladbach. For him, a limited appearance is likely the most he can hope for.