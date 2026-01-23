FC St. Gallen is kicking off the new season as the runner-up in the league and the cup champion. Is there only one goal left now? blue Sport sat down with the key players to get to the bottom of it.

Here's what it's all about FC St. Gallen is kicking off the new season as the cup champion and runner-up.

Of course, this makes us want more, but no one at the club is saying that only the championship title would be good enough now.

blue Sport spoke with Captain Lukas Görtler, Christian Witzig, and Coach Enrico Maassen.

St. Gallen will play at home against FCZ on Sunday in the Super League opener, three days after the first leg of their Europa League qualifier against Benfica Lisbon. Summary created with

May 24, 2026, will be remembered for a long time in Eastern Switzerland: St. Gallen wins the Cup final and, with it, its first title since the league championship in 2000. Players, club officials, and fans—everyone is overwhelmed and celebrates the triumph with great enthusiasm.

The celebrations were then abruptly cut short by internal club disputes , but the storm quickly subsides, and so it feels as though everything is continuing just as before.

But the St. Gallen team didn’t just impress in the Cup last season. They were also among the top contenders in the league, finishing the season in second place behind the surprise champions, Thun. As runners-up in the league and Cup champions, there can really only be one goal for the new season—or can there?

Görtler and Witzig remain humble

Clearly, St. Gallen has no intention of getting caught up in such games. Christian Witzig says, “We’re not going to declare that our goal is to win the championship!” The goal, he says, is “to compete at the top and play attractive soccer.”

02:26 Witzig: «Wir haben viele Bühnen, wo wir uns zeigen können»

Captain Lukas Görtler isn’t giving anything away either. While he certainly wants to compete at the top—and it’s okay to dream of the championship—he says they mustn’t lose touch with reality. “What made us strong last year was that we were a little wild, humble, and then got into a groove. That has to be our goal again,” says the captain. And he’s well aware: “The other teams aren’t sleeping either.” Every game will be a tough battle, and that’s why it’s “a fine line between success and failure.”

Coach Maassen is focusing on fitness

Coach Enrico Maassen is pleased that most of the team has stayed together. “A lot of the guys also know what they have in this club. Playing in our stadium is something special. We always have an amazing atmosphere and tremendous support.” And, of course, winning a title also brings the team closer together. “It was a great season with lots of wonderful moments, and now we have to stay hungry, build on that success, and see what happens.”