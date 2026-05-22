Lukas Podolski speaks at a media conference in Zabrze on Thursday Keystone

Lukas Podolski is ending his career after this season. The 40-year-old German striker announced the move on Instagram with the words: "A chapter ends, a new era begins."

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The highlight of Podolski's professional career, which began in 2003, was the 2014 World Cup title, even though he only made a few appearances in Brazil at the time. On other occasions, the Polish-born attacker was more influential for Germany, such as at the 2006 World Cup at home. Together with Bastian Schweinsteiger, he stood for the national team's new start in football under Jürgen Klinsmann and Joachim Löw. "Poldi" and "Schweini" stood for freshness and vigor.

With his 130 international caps, Podolski ranks 4th in the list of German national team players behind Lothar Matthäus (150), Miroslav Klose (137) and Thomas Müller (131). The 49 goals are the third best in the history of German football, only Klose (71) and Gerd Müller (68) have scored more often.

At club level, Podolski achieved cult status at 1. FC Köln thanks to his goals and his loyalty. But he won the titles elsewhere. He won the double with Bayern Munich in 2008 and was cup winner with Arsenal in England, Galatasaray Istanbul in Turkey, Vissel Kobe in Japan and Gornik Zabrze in Poland.

Podolski will play for Gornik Zabrze for the last time on Saturday against Radomiak Radom at the end of the season. The club he has played for over the last five years will soon be his. The city council of Zabrze approved the sale of 86 percent of the shares to the former German international on Thursday.