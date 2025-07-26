  1. Residential Customers
Debut for GC striker Luke Plange makes his debut in the Super League with a dream goal

Syl Battistuzzi

26.7.2025

Luke Plange scores his first Super League goal in his first league game. The Englishman strikes a beautiful shot into the crossbar.

26.07.2025, 19:14

After three test matches, Luke Plange signed a contract with Grasshoppers until 2028. GC sporting director Alain Sutter is convinced of his worth: "He's a reliable shot-stopper with a lot of experience who can support us in attack."

The Englishman, who trained at Arsenal, showed what that could look like on his Super League debut at the Letzigrund on Saturday evening. Half an hour has passed when the 22-year-old takes the ball down in the penalty area with his back to goal, turns around his defender Tyron Owusu at lightning speed and curls the ball into the corner. A dream goal!

Plange is only the second English goalscorer in the Super League - after Trae Coyle, who scored a total of two goals during his time in Lausanne (2021-24).

