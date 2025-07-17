  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myCloud
  4. TV
  5. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

English striker Luke Plange with the Grasshoppers until 2028

SDA

17.7.2025 - 11:34

GC is hoping for plenty of goals from new signing Luke Plange.
GC is hoping for plenty of goals from new signing Luke Plange.
GC Website

The Englishman Luke Plange (22), who has played all three test matches for the Grasshoppers so far, has signed a contract with GC until 2028, the Grasshoppers have officially announced.

Keystone-SDA

17.07.2025, 11:34

17.07.2025, 12:07

Head of Sport Alain Sutter is convinced by Plange: "He is a reliable striker with a lot of playing experience who can support us in attack." Striker Plange comes from the youth ranks at Arsenal, moved to Crystal Palace at the age of 19 and was subsequently loaned out to clubs in Belgium, Finland and within England.

More from the department

European Championship quarter-final. Wälti ahead of Spain clash:

European Championship quarter-finalWälti ahead of Spain clash: "The momentum is on our side"

Match-fixing. Montenegro club banned from European Cup for ten years

Match-fixingMontenegro club banned from European Cup for ten years

Brave Schertenleib ahead of the Spain showdown. Angerer is thrilled:

Brave Schertenleib ahead of the Spain showdownAngerer is thrilled: "I'm celebrating Sydney for this"