GC is hoping for plenty of goals from new signing Luke Plange. GC Website

The Englishman Luke Plange (22), who has played all three test matches for the Grasshoppers so far, has signed a contract with GC until 2028, the Grasshoppers have officially announced.

Head of Sport Alain Sutter is convinced by Plange: "He is a reliable striker with a lot of playing experience who can support us in attack." Striker Plange comes from the youth ranks at Arsenal, moved to Crystal Palace at the age of 19 and was subsequently loaned out to clubs in Belgium, Finland and within England.