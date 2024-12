Applause and a long-term contract: Mauro Lustrinelli is to remain on the FC Thun touchline until 2028. Picture: Keystone

FC Thun and Mauro Lustrinelli are planning their long-term future together.

SDA

The coach has extended his contract with the Bernese Oberland club by three years until the summer of 2028. The Ticino native has been on the sidelines of the Challenge League leaders and first promotion contenders for two-and-a-half years.

SDA