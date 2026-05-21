FC Thun loses its champion coach. Mauro Lustrinelli is moving to Union Berlin in the Bundesliga. At a media conference, the 50-year-old explains the reasons for his move.

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Success has its price - not only financially, but also in terms of personnel. Successful players and coaches become the focus of attention. They attract the interest of other, bigger clubs, even in larger, more important leagues.

The 50-year-old Lustrinelli has naturally aroused this interest with his work in Thun. Anyone who can turn a promoted team with modest means into a champion without delay has skills. They are now putting these skills to good use at Union Berlin, the Bundesliga club where Lustrinelli will be presented at a media conference on Thursday.

Mauro Lustrinelli on ...

... the decision to join Union Berlin

"I am very happy. I'm delighted to be part of the Union family. I immediately had a good feeling. It was clear to me that I had met good people and that I would like to work with such people. And the whole history of Union Berlin fascinated me."

... the only Swiss Union coach to date, Urs Fischer

"I haven't spoken to Urs yet. Extra. Because I wanted to come here without knowing too much. I wanted to feel the whole thing. Urs had a fantastic journey at Union. Now it's a whole new situation and I can be the second Swiss here at Union."

... the pressure of expectation

"You can only put the pressure on yourself. It depends on what you want to see. For me, it's important to enjoy the journey and see it as a challenge. (...) I just want to help the team and the players get better. That's what I want to do every day, to give my best at every moment so that I can help develop the whole club."

... the departure from FC Thun

"I didn't want to leave Thun. I opted for a new, interesting project. A new journey. After that, it was negotiations between two clubs. I have to thank Thun for not putting any obstacles in my way and giving me the opportunity to come to Union."

... his philosophy as a coach

"It's important for me to create a relationship with the team. Only with a good relationship can I help the players. As a coach, I demand a lot because I also demand a lot from myself. I only demand the best. And I demand that we have this winner mentality every day, that we get better. In every moment. That has to do with resilience, ambition and emotion. (...) From one side I want to lead the team, from the other side I want to inspire the players and show them the way."

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