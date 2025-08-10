Three games, three wins - no team promoted to the Super League has achieved this before FC Thun. A record that makes coach Mauro Lustrinelli and his team proud.

Andreas Lunghi

It's done: FC Thun's 2:1 win in Lucerne makes them the first promoted team in Super League history (since 2003) to win their first three games of the season. Previously, FC Zurich (2017) and FC Sion (2024) held the record with two opening wins.

"If we can have records like this, we're very proud," said a beaming Thun coach Mauro Lustrinelli in an interview with blue Sport after the game in Lucerne. "That gives us even more drive to continue on this path."

The Thun team had paved the way with hard work every day. "We've been working hard on the project for a long time. It's a daily challenge," says the man from Ticino.

Thun had to work hard for their third success in a row. They fell behind early on thanks to Lucas Ferreira's goal. "We weren't as consistent in the duels, so we had to concede a goal," analyzed Lustrinelli.

"He's a completely different profile"

The 49-year-old was satisfied with his team's reaction. They played good football and created some good chances. Christopher Ibayi, who later won the match, also had one such chance, which he initially missed.

For Lustrinelli, it was important that his striker still managed to score after missing a great chance: "Very important for him and for us. And at a very important moment, right after the break, that was mentally important."

Despite everything, the man from Ticino liked the efficiency of his striker on Saturday evening. Does Ibayi remind the Thun coach of his best days as "Lustrigol"? "He's a completely different profile," says Lustrinelli with a grin.

The FCT had to grit their teeth in the last 25 minutes: "I liked that passion. We can bite together, suffer together. In the end, it's another mental victory."

If the promoted team continues to play with such passion, the self-proclaimed goal of the top six could be achievable. Incidentally, FC St.Gallen hold the record for the longest streak without defeat from the 2012/2013 season, when they were only beaten for the first time in the eleventh round.

