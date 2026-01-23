Here's what it's all about Mauro Lustrinelli takes on his role as “DJ Lustrigol” at a Union Berlin team event.

The Köpenick fans are celebrating their new coach on social media. Summary created with

On the field, Mauro Lustrinelli and Union Berlin are in the midst of preparing for their first Bundesliga season. Off the field, however, the 50-year-old from Ticino is already creating a great atmosphere. The Berlin-based club posted a Reel on social media in which the coach is celebrated as “DJ Lustrigol.”

It’s no secret that Lustrinelli cuts a fine figure behind the DJ booth. blue Sport visited the Thun championship-winning coach at his home last winter and took a look behind the scenes of his hobby.

01:23 Hier wird Mauro Lustrinelli zu DJ Lustrigol Thuns Erfolgstrainer Mauro Lustrinelli sorgt nicht nur in der Super League für die Musik. Auch hinter dem DJ-Pult macht er eine gute Figur. Der Stil von DJ Lustrigol? «Ich lege alle auf, am liebsten aber House und Italo-Pop.»

His passion is also going over very well at the training camp in Austria. In the video, forward Livan Burcu marvels at his coach’s DJ skills, while other teammates enthusiastically sway to the beats. Musically speaking, Lustrinelli has clearly already struck the right note at his new club.