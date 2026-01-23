On the field, Mauro Lustrinelli and Union Berlin are in the midst of preparing for their first Bundesliga season. Off the field, however, the 50-year-old from Ticino is already creating a great atmosphere. The Berlin-based club posted a Reel on social media in which the coach is celebrated as “DJ Lustrigol.”
It’s no secret that Lustrinelli cuts a fine figure behind the DJ booth. blue Sport visited the Thun championship-winning coach at his home last winter and took a look behind the scenes of his hobby.
His passion is also going over very well at the training camp in Austria. In the video, forward Livan Burcu marvels at his coach’s DJ skills, while other teammates enthusiastically sway to the beats. Musically speaking, Lustrinelli has clearly already struck the right note at his new club.
Mauro Lustrinelli is at a training camp in Austria with his new club, Union Berlin. The “Eisernen” want to grow together as a team not only on the field but also off it. And “DJ Lustrigol” is once again showcasing his skills behind the mixing board.