Mauro Lustrinelli wants to shake up the Super League with newly promoted Thun. In an interview with blue Sport, he explains why he doesn't want to make non-relegation his goal for the season.

Luca Betschart

No time? blue News summarizes for you It's finally starting again. The Super League starts on Friday, July 25. The match between FC Zurich and FC Sion can be watched on free TV on blue Zoom from 8 pm.

After five years in the Challenge League, FC Thun is back in the Super League and wants to assert itself in the top division.

In preparation, the Thun team can celebrate successes against YB and Lugano, among others.

However, coach Mauro Lustrinelli does not want to overrate this: "The results are not necessarily important, but the performance is." Show more

After five years in the Challenge League, FC Thun is back! Under the leadership of coach Mauro Lustrinelli, Thun regained promotion to the Super League last season - and sparked euphoria in the Bernese Oberland. Even weeks after the team's promotion, the fans are still wearing their promotion jerseys in Thun's city center.

And the Thun fans have come to stay. Non-relegation is not the goal. "We want to play an important role in the Super League in the next two or three years," says Lustrinelli in an interview with blue Sport. "FC Thun has also played in Europe with a certain regularity in the past. We want to get back there."

"We have done a fantastic job"

The preparation should give Thun courage. They beat YB 2:1 in the Burkhalter Cup to win the tournament, put down an exclamation marker against Lugano with a 4:2 victory and beat Aarau 4:1 in the final preparation match. "I was a player myself and I've seen everything during the preparations," says Lustrinelli with a grin. "The results aren't necessarily important, but the performance is."

They had not yet been able to play their own game for the full 90 minutes. "But the mentality and intensity were good. That's why I'm happy," said Lustrinelli. "The important thing is that we bring our playing principles and our potential onto the pitch. And if the other teams don't necessarily do that, let's see where we are."

The 49-year-old is deeply relaxed going into his fourth season with the FCT: "For me, the process is mega nice. I came here three years ago with a clear goal, which we have achieved," says the promotion coach, adding: "We have done a fantastic job, so we are very proud and happy to be back in the Super League with FC Thun."