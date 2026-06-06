  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myAI
  4. myCloud
  5. TV
  6. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myAI
  5. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Debut in the cup Lustrinelli's competitive debut with Union in Braunschweig

SDA

6.6.2026 - 21:45

Mauro Lustrinelli at his introduction as coach of Union Berlin
Mauro Lustrinelli at his introduction as coach of Union Berlin
Keystone

Thun's master coach Mauro Lustrinelli knows his first competitive match opponent with Union Berlin. The Bundesliga club will face second-division side Eintracht Braunschweig in the 1st Cup round.

Keystone-SDA

06.06.2026, 21:45

06.06.2026, 22:10

Mainz, coached by Urs Fischer, will host VfB Krieschow from the Oberliga Süd. This was the result of the draw in Dortmund on Saturday.

Double winners Bayern Munich were not given an easy task with VfL Osnabrück, who were promoted to the 2nd Bundesliga. The 1st round matches will be played between August 21 and September 2.

More from the department

Straight talk after World Cup dress rehearsal. Xhaka warns:

Straight talk after World Cup dress rehearsalXhaka warns: "That's how you go home after three games"

World Cup ticker. DFB team wins against the USA ++ Nati opponents Bosnia draw

World Cup tickerDFB team wins against the USA ++ Nati opponents Bosnia draw

Lackluster last World Cup test. The Nati have to settle for a draw against Australia

Lackluster last World Cup testThe Nati have to settle for a draw against Australia