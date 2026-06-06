Thun's master coach Mauro Lustrinelli knows his first competitive match opponent with Union Berlin. The Bundesliga club will face second-division side Eintracht Braunschweig in the 1st Cup round.

Mauro Lustrinelli at his introduction as coach of Union Berlin

Debut in the cup Lustrinelli's competitive debut with Union in Braunschweig

Mainz, coached by Urs Fischer, will host VfB Krieschow from the Oberliga Süd. This was the result of the draw in Dortmund on Saturday.

Double winners Bayern Munich were not given an easy task with VfL Osnabrück, who were promoted to the 2nd Bundesliga. The 1st round matches will be played between August 21 and September 2.