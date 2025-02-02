  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myCloud
  4. TV
  5. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Lucerne - St. Gallen 2:0 Lucerne win without Jaquez, St. Gallen lose with Nsame

SDA

2.2.2025 - 16:20

Adrian Grbic (3rd from left) celebrates his goal against St. Gallen
Adrian Grbic (3rd from left) celebrates his goal against St. Gallen
Keystone

Lucerne keep pace with leaders Lugano in the Super League. The central Swiss team won 2-0 at home against St. Gallen without youngster Luca Jaquez, who was willing to transfer.

Keystone-SDA

02.02.2025, 16:20

Adrian Grbic, who scored twice in the 3-1 win against FC Zurich a week ago, finished off a Lucerne counter-attack in the 41st minute after a perfect assist from Thibault Klidjé. A second goal from Stefan Knezevic before the break was disallowed for offside, but Tyron Owusu made it 2-0 in the 85th minute. It was the 21-year-old's first goal in the Super League.

Luca Jaquez was missing from the Lucerne squad due to "transfer talks", as coach Mario Frick confirmed before the match. According to media reports, a transfer of the 21-year-old to Lille in Ligue 1 is imminent. In Jaquez's place in central defense, 20-year-old Bung Hua Freimann made his starting eleven debut alongside Knezevic, who was substituted at half-time with an injury.

St. Gallen's new signing Jean-Pierre Nsame was also unable to prevent the eastern Swiss side's second defeat against Luzern after squandering a 2-0 lead in September (2:3). The three-time Super League top scorer, who is under contract with Como and returned to Switzerland from a loan spell in Poland, remained inconspicuous after coming on as a substitute in the 57th minute.

Meanwhile, Chadrac Akolo is set to leave the club. The five-time St. Gallen goalscorer was not on the match sheet at the start of an English Super League week.

Telegram:

Luzern - St.Gallen 2:0 (1:0)

14'360 spectators. - SR Cibelli. - Goals: 41st Grbic (Klidje) 1:0. 85th Owusu (Dorn) 2:0.

Luzern: Loretz; Dorn, Knezevic (46. Löfgren), Freimann, Ciganiks; Stankovic; Owusu, Rrudhani (80. Karweina), Winkler; Klidje (80. Chader), Grbic (80. Villiger).

St.Gallen: Zigi; Vandermersch, Ambrosius, Stanic, Okoroji; Toma (57. Nsame), Görtler (68. Fazliji), Stevanovic, Csoboth (57. Mambimbi); Witzig (82. Faber); Geubbels (68. Cissé).

Remarks: Luzern without Jaquez (before transfer). 57. debut of Nsame for St. Gallen. Cautions: 29th Toma, 45th Stanic, 79th Rrudhani, 94th Dorn.

More from the department

Video highlights. Zurich can no longer react - Basel wins the classic at Letzigrund

Video highlightsZurich can no longer react - Basel wins the classic at Letzigrund

Victory in the basement duel. Yverdon plunges Winti even deeper into misery and overtakes GC

Victory in the basement duelYverdon plunges Winti even deeper into misery and overtakes GC

Germany. Eintracht Frankfurt saves a point

GermanyEintracht Frankfurt saves a point