First the goal to make it 1-0 against Young Boys, then the injury: Lucerne's Thibault Klidjé is expected to be out for four weeks with a torn muscle fiber Keystone

FC Luzern will be without Thibault Klidjé for around four weeks. The striker tore a muscle fiber in the game against Young Boys on Sunday.

Keystone-SDA SDA

This was announced by the Swiss club on Tuesday.

With 10 goals, the 23-year-old Togolese is the top scorer in coach Mario Frick's team. He scored the groundbreaking first goal in the 5:0 win against champions YB before injuring himself a short time later through no fault of his own.