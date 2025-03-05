Paulo Fonseca, the coach of Olympique Lyon, will pay dearly for his outburst in the last round of Ligue 1.
The Portuguese has been banned until November 30, as decided by the French football league's disciplinary committee.
In the closing stages of the home match against Brest (2:1), Fonseca shouted at referee Benoît Millot from close range after a red card against him and indicated a headbutt. The referee had previously announced a review of a possible penalty for Brest. The fact that the penalty was not awarded after all the commotion and Lyon held on to their 2-1 lead made Fonseca's punishment even more painful.
Fonseca, who was sacked by Milan at the end of December and has been coaching at Lyon for just over a month, is not only banned from coaching any games until the end of November, but is also barred from the Lyon dressing room until September 15.