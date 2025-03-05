  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myCloud
  4. TV
  5. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Tantrum punished severely Lyon coach Paulo Fonseca banned for almost nine months

SDA

5.3.2025 - 22:41

Paulo Fonseca receives a harsh punishment
Paulo Fonseca receives a harsh punishment
Keystone

Paulo Fonseca, the coach of Olympique Lyon, will pay dearly for his outburst in the last round of Ligue 1.

Keystone-SDA

05.03.2025, 22:41

06.03.2025, 09:27

The Portuguese has been banned until November 30, as decided by the French football league's disciplinary committee.

Scandal surrounding Lyon coach. Fonseca blows the fuses - threat of long ban after referee attack

Scandal surrounding Lyon coachFonseca blows the fuses - threat of long ban after referee attack

In the closing stages of the home match against Brest (2:1), Fonseca shouted at referee Benoît Millot from close range after a red card against him and indicated a headbutt. The referee had previously announced a review of a possible penalty for Brest. The fact that the penalty was not awarded after all the commotion and Lyon held on to their 2-1 lead made Fonseca's punishment even more painful.

Fonseca, who was sacked by Milan at the end of December and has been coaching at Lyon for just over a month, is not only banned from coaching any games until the end of November, but is also barred from the Lyon dressing room until September 15.

More from the department

Germany. Bayern Munich must do without Neuer for the time being

GermanyBayern Munich must do without Neuer for the time being

Media comments.

Media comments"PSG crucified after a huge game" - "Massacre of Xabi Alonso"

"Alonso has made a mistake"Bayer coach with despondent tactics: striker Schick only on the bench - mistake with Mukiele