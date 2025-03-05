  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myCloud
  4. TV
  5. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Tough punishment for a tantrum Lyon coach Paulo Fonseca banned until the end of November

SDA

5.3.2025 - 22:41

Paulo Fonseca receives a harsh punishment
Paulo Fonseca receives a harsh punishment
Keystone

Paulo Fonseca, the coach of Olympique Lyon, will pay dearly for his outburst in the last round of Ligue 1.

Keystone-SDA

05.03.2025, 22:41

05.03.2025, 23:12

The Portuguese has been banned until November 30, as decided by the French football league's disciplinary committee.

Scandal surrounding Lyon coach. Fonseca blows the fuses - threat of long ban after referee attack

Scandal surrounding Lyon coachFonseca blows the fuses - threat of long ban after referee attack

In the closing stages of the home game against Brest (2:1), Fonseca shouted at referee Benoît Millot from close range after a red card against him and indicated a headbutt. The referee had previously announced a review of a possible penalty for Brest. The fact that the penalty was not awarded after all the commotion and Lyon held on to their 2-1 lead made Fonseca's punishment even more painful.

Fonseca, who was sacked by Milan at the end of December and has been coaching at Lyon for just over a month, is not only banned from coaching any games until the end of November, but is also barred from the Lyon dressing room until September 15.

More from the department

Dismissals, goalie dramas and the VAR. 11 Champions League moments you must have seen

Dismissals, goalie dramas and the VAR11 Champions League moments you must have seen

World Cup. One billion dollars in prize money at the Club World Cup

World CupOne billion dollars in prize money at the Club World Cup

Cubarsi sees red. Raphinha shoots Barcelona to victory against Benfica despite being outnumbered for a long time

Cubarsi sees redRaphinha shoots Barcelona to victory against Benfica despite being outnumbered for a long time