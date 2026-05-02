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Barça or Bayern as opponents Lyon in the Champions League final for the twelfth time

SDA

2.5.2026 - 17:11

Jule Brand and her teammates celebrate the late 3:1
Jule Brand and her teammates celebrate the late 3:1
Keystone

Lyon are the first team to qualify for the final of the Women's Champions League.

Keystone-SDA

02.05.2026, 17:11

02.05.2026, 17:17

The French side beat defending champions Arsenal 3-1 at home in the second leg of the semi-final, overturning the 2-1 defeat in the first leg. Germany's Jule Brand scored the winner in the 89th minute.

In the final on May 23 in Oslo, record winners Lyon (8 titles and 12 appearances in the final) will face either Barcelona with Switzerland's Sydney Schertenleib or Bayern Munich, who meet in the second semi-final second leg on Sunday in Spain. The first leg ended 1:1.

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