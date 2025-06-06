Nemanja Matic made the headlines. IMAGO/

Nemanja Matic taped an anti-homophobia message to his jersey. The Lyon professional has now been given a two-match ban for the action.

Syl Battistuzzi

Nemanja Matic covered up an anti-homophobia message on his sleeve during Lyon's game against Angers on May 17 as part of a Ligue 1 campaign that is now in its fifth year. As a rule, players are asked to wear rainbow-colored symbols while banners are hung in stadiums, according to the BBC.

The 36-year-old Serbian, who has played for Manchester United and Chelsea among others, is not the only player to attract negative attention. Ahmed Hassan, a 32-year-old striker for Le Havre, also covered up the LGBTQ+ logo. The two players were each given a two-match ban for their actions. Two further matches have been suspended.

On Friday, a Ligue 1 spokesperson announced that Matic had accepted the ban and committed to taking part in an initiative to raise awareness against homophobia within the next six months. However, it is currently unclear whether the midfielder will actually take part in the program. Matic's contract with Lyon expires at the end of June. He has not yet been able to agree an extension with the French club.

Nemanja Matić covered the special Ligue 1 logo showing support for the fight against Homophobia. 😬🏳️‍🌈 pic.twitter.com/hYPGW0PUAU — Football Tweet ⚽ (@Football__Tweet) May 18, 2025