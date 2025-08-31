Lausanne loses the heated match against St.Gallen 1-2. After the game, the two coaches come to blows. FCSG coach Enrico Maassen gives his side of the story.

Patrick Lämmle

Peter Zeidler was coach of FC St.Gallen from July 2018 to the end of June 2024. Since this season, however, he has been on the touchline at Lausanne. And the first clash with his former club is hotly contested. In the end, St.Gallen came out on top 2:1.

After the final whistle, Peter Zeidler and Enrico Maassen can be seen clashing. They appear to be having a good argument, with Maassen even grabbing his predecessor's face with both hands.

Maassen on the spat with Zeidler: "Wanted to calm him down"

After the game, FCSG coach Maassen describes his view of things in an interview with blue Sport. "I just think it was very respectful of me to go up to him and shake his hand. As you should, whether you win or lose. Then he gave me a few things. I then told him to please calm down." He probably shouldn't have touched Zeidler in the face, as it only made him even more furious, admits Maassen. "But that wasn't a malicious intention at all, it was more about calming him down somewhere."

Zeidler speaks of "hyper-aggressive opponent"

Peter Zeidler did not want to know that the match against his former club had aroused any particular emotions. He accepts responsibility for the defeat, saying that he should have made various changes after the game in Istanbul. He thought his players were still fresh enough. "Against a hyper-aggressive opponent, which is their right, it wasn't enough."

Görtler: "Like the first meeting with your ex-girlfriend"

St.Gallen captain Lukas Görtler said after the game: "Normally there aren't so many emotions involved here in Lausanne, it's usually more about football." Did this have anything to do with former coach Zeidler? "Not consciously, not with a malicious feeling. But it did feel a bit like meeting your ex-girlfriend for the first time."

The highlights of the game