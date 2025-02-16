James Maddison celebrates the 1:0 with Rodrigo Bentancur Keystone

In a clash between two struggling English heavyweights, Tottenham secured the three points against Manchester United and moved past their opponents into 12th place in the Premier League with a 1-0 win.

Keystone-SDA SDA

A goal from James Maddison in the 13th minute ensured Tottenham's first home win since November 3. The Londoners were more efficient than Manchester United and were able to rely on their fit Italian goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario, who had been out for almost three months due to a broken ankle.

Manchester United are in 15th place after their twelfth defeat of the season. Nevertheless, they are a reassuring twelve points clear of the relegation places.

Manchester United are 31 points adrift of arch-rivals and leaders Liverpool. Liverpool, who could catch up with record champions Manchester United with their 20th league title, won 2:1 at home against Wolverhampton and are now seven points ahead of their closest rivals Arsenal.