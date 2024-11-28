Real Madrid lose 2-0 to Liverpool and concede their third successive defeat in the Champions League. The focus is on superstar Kylian Mbappé, who misses a penalty and is harshly criticized.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Real Madrid are defeated 2-0 by Liverpool FC and lose for the third time in a row in the Champions League.

Superstar Kylian Mbappé once again fails to impress in a big game. The Frenchman also missed a penalty and thus missed the 1:1 equalizer.

Mbappé's performance is harshly criticized, especially in the Spanish press. Show more

AS (Madrid)

Real alarm with Mbappé

«The Frenchman failed again on a big day»

"The Frenchman has not only failed to improve his image, he has actually made it worse. This Mbappé is not the Mbappé we expected. The worst thing was that he neither harmed the opposition on the ball nor secured possession for his team: he was the Madrid player with the worst passing rate (75%) and the one who lost the most balls (15). To make matters worse, he missed the equalizer from eleven meters."

"What's more, his influence in the big games was almost nil. In the five games against big opponents this season (Atalanta, Dortmund, Barcelona, Milan and Liverpool), he has scored just once."

Marca (Madrid)

«The new Champions League has become an ordeal for the King of Europe»

"Kylian Mbappé didn't show up on the day he was needed most. The Frenchman carried his melancholy uninvolved against a superior Liverpool side. When Mbappé missed a penalty to equalize, it was the end of Madrid's chances, who must now tremble for qualification for the playoffs in the winter. A bitter European night. Real Madrid survived for 45 minutes at Anfield. And that was it. In the second half, it was the harsh reality."

"With all due respect, Liverpool are neither Osasuna nor Leganés and brought Madrid down to earth this season. Madrid continue to show very little in important games this season. And the situation is reflected in the face of Mbappé, a player who is a shadow of his former self. Without Vinicius, he has played disastrously. What now? Madrid are on the brink of the abyss. With six points and a trip to Bergamo on the horizon. It's a given that they'll be in the next round, but if they don't get their act together quickly, they could be in for a big shock."

El Mundo (Madrid)

«It was the continuation of Mbappé's nightmare, just when his team needed his talent the most»

"Where the Blancos rose in February 2023, they fell in November 2024. They're making life difficult for themselves in the group stage of the Champions League. The Blancos are now 24th and the last team with a place in the play-offs in January. Only six points from five games. The situation is serious."

El País (Madrid)

«Madrid have a problem - and it's Kylian Mbappé»

"Reaching the knockout round doesn't seem to be in danger, but the road to the round of 16 is long. It will be even more difficult for Madrid because they have more games, fewer players - without Mbappé, who missed a penalty, emerging as a leader. His last month in top-flight football makes no sense. None at all. Lack of confidence, lack of luck, lack of goals, lack of everything."

Mundo Deportivo (Barcelona)

«Debacle for Real Madrid and Mbappé in Liverpool»

"The third defeat in five Champions League games. In other words, a place in the top eight is almost impossible. It was a defeat in which Courtois' saves were not enough. And they weren't enough because not only was Mbappé not the decisive player Madrid had expected, but he also missed a penalty when the score was 1-0. A European debacle that highlighted all the shameful aspects of the Real Madrid team."

Sport (Barcelona)

«Carlo Ancelotti's future is in the balance and much of the blame lies with Kylian Mbappé, whose time at Real Madrid is off to a ruinous start»

La Vanguardia (Barcelona)

«Little could the madridistas have known in the summer, when they were so pleased with the signing of the Frenchman, that his performance would fall so far short of expectations»

"Madrid were not able to survive the test at Anfield. Their Champions League season is now a little more complicated, having suffered a third defeat that leaves them little margin for error. Liverpool had waited more than a decade for revenge and finally got it against a Madrid side with many absentees for whom the game was a size too big. Vinícius was sorely missed by the Blancos and Mbappé played a supporting but negative role. In addition to his poor play, he missed a penalty after an hour that could have been the equalizer."

Realtotal.de

«Throughout the entire 90 minutes, the summer's top transfer looked clueless, lacking in focus and simply not like a player who can help Real Madrid at the moment»

"When the Frenchman stepped up from the penalty spot in the 61st minute, he could have turned the game in the Whites' favor early on. The fact that the 2018 world champion failed relatively miserably is a reflection of his rather bumpy start at the Concha Espina. Particularly disappointing: after losing the ball, the superstar often gave the impression that he found it difficult to switch directly. Unfortunately a straight six."

RMC (France)

«He's so bad at the moment, he radiates restlessness, he's not even a footballer anymore»

"Apart from the missed penalty, you can see that Mbappé's head is upside down, even the way he shoots is atrocious. He doesn't do anything on the pitch anymore, he doesn't achieve anything, he can't even run, move. He's really down, can you remember seeing a player disappear like that?"

L'Équipe (France)

«Unable to create danger, his lack of confidence was glaring and damaging for Real»

"In the absence of Vinicius, Kylian Mbappé (rated 2 on a scale of 1 to 10) suffered from the comparison and was still unable to fill his intended role as the leader of Madrid's attack in Real Madrid's logical defeat at Liverpool. It was a night to forget for the Bondynois, who missed a huge number of passes, lost a ball that created the Reds' first big chance (4th) and, above all, missed the penalty to equalize, which was poorly taken from halfway up the pitch (61st)."

