According to official figures, around two million people gave the newly crowned Spanish soccer world champions a triumphant welcome in Madrid. As the team rode through the city center in an open-top bus, the enthusiastic crowd cheered on their heroes.

Soccer World Cup Madrid is buzzing with excitement as it prepares to welcome the world champions

“I’m literally on cloud nine,” said Ferran Torres, who scored the 1-0 winning goal in the final against Argentina, shortly before the parade began. The government estimated the number of people lining the bus route and attending the massive celebration at Cibeles Square at around two million.

The players danced, sang, and repeatedly paraded the World Cup trophy they had won. At Cibeles Square alone—the epicenter of the massive celebration—capital city authorities estimated that around 120,000 people—most of them wearing red shirts—were waiting for the bus carrying “La furia roja” (the Red Fury), as the Spanish national team is known.

One by one, the 26 players on Coach Luis de la Fuente’s national team took the stage, danced, hugged each other, waved to the crowd, and raised the World Cup trophy high. When the announcers called out Yamal’s name, deafening applause erupted even before he appeared, as the newspaper “El País” reported. Ferran Torres, the goal scorer from the previous day, also received a huge round of applause. “Together we are stronger,” de la Fuente shouted to the fans.

People had been celebrating Spain’s second World Cup title—following the one in 2010—since early evening with live music and a show. Even the midsummer temperatures, well over 30 degrees, didn’t stop them from getting as close as possible to their soccer heroes.

Receptions with the King and the Head of Government

Upon their return from the U.S. in the early afternoon, the members of the national team were first welcomed by King Felipe VI, his wife, Queen Letizia, and their two daughters, Princess Leonor and Infanta Sofía. The royal family had already been present at the final at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, near New York, and had participated in the victory ceremony on the field.

Afterward, the team paid a courtesy call on Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez. “WE ARE WORLD CHAMPIONS!!” he had written in all caps on Platform X. “Our national team is simply amazing! Thank you, team,” Sánchez added.

After the marathon of celebrations in Madrid, the national team players will head off on their summer vacation, which will last several weeks, starting Tuesday. Popular destinations for Spanish pros are traditionally Ibiza, Mallorca, or private vacation homes overseas.