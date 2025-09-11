The Champions League final will be held in Madrid in 2027. The Executive Committee of the European Football Association UEFA has named the Estadio Metropolitano in the Spanish capital as the venue for the final.

Keystone-SDA SDA

This was announced by the continental association following the committee's meeting in Tirana.

Madrid beat off competition from Baku with the Atlético Arena. The capital of Azerbaijan must therefore continue to wait to host the final of the top flight for the first time.

After 2019, the Estadio Metropolitano will host the Champions League final for the second time in 2027 Keystone

The final was originally scheduled to take place in Milan. The subsequent award had become necessary as the Italian metropolis was denied the role of host again due to organizational problems surrounding the Giuseppe Meazza Stadium. Next year, the final will take place on May 30 in the Puskas Arena in Budapest.

The Estadio Metropolitano has already hosted the final once before in 2019. Back then, Liverpool won the coveted trophy with a 2-0 win over Tottenham Hotspur.