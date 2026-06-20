Legendary coach Felix Magath speaks with blue Sport about Germany’s World Cup prospects. He doesn’t rate the DFB team’s chances of winning the title very highly.

Syl Battistuzzi

Felix Magath is tempering the euphoria surrounding the German national team. While Germany could have a good World Cup, based on his impressions over the past few months, he is “not quite as confident” that winning the title is a realistic possibility.

The three-time German championship-winning coach points out that national team coach Julian Nagelsmann had already declared the team’s World Cup title aspirations after the European Championship, but considers this assessment somewhat premature. Magath believes Germany still has enough quality, but recent performances have raised doubts.

Magath is particularly critical of the DFB team’s defensive play. While a 4-3 victory in the friendly against Switzerland is certainly encouraging, “for me as a coach, it’s always a game where too many mistakes were made.” Any team that regularly concedes multiple goals will have a hard time winning titles.

The 72-year-old generally views Nagelsmann’s work positively but points to difficult circumstances following Toni Kroos’s retirement as well as injuries to key players such as Jamal Musiala and Kai Havertz (both of whom have since recovered).

When asked about speculation regarding a possible role as national team coach, Magath emphasizes that there have never been any discussions with the DFB. “Of course, I would accept such a position,” he states in an interview with blue Sport.