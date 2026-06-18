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Coach of the Swiss national team star in Wolfsburg Magath: “Rodriguez didn’t speak up enough for what he was capable of”

Syl Battistuzzi

18.6.2026

Legendary coach Felix Magath talks to blue Sport about Ricardo Rodriguez. He once brought him to Wolfsburg in the Bundesliga when he was 19.

18.06.2026, 19:00

Felix Magath fondly recalls Ricardo Rodriguez, whom he brought to VfL Wolfsburg from FC Zurich in 2012. His offensive qualities were the deciding factor: “He had speed going forward, could deliver crosses, and shoot hard.” His strong left foot, in particular, set him apart. Magath is convinced that Rodriguez, with his shot, “could have scored one more goal every now and then.” The 72-year-old notes that the Swiss player displayed exceptional talent from an early age.

On a personal level, Magath describes Rodriguez as a reserved professional who often failed to showcase his abilities to the outside world. “He wasn’t a loudmouth; he wasn’t loud enough for what he was capable of,” says Magath, the former coach, about his former protégé. In his view, the left back could have developed even further had he remained under his guidance longer.

Magath even believed the Swiss national team player was capable of a move to Real Madrid. “In my opinion, Ricardo could have played for clubs like Real Madrid,” he says, pointing to his precise crosses, strong diagonal passes, and his threat on set pieces.

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