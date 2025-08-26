One game separates FC Basel from the Champions League. The Swiss champions need their first away win of the season in Copenhagen.

Keystone-SDA SDA

No time? blue News summarizes for you FC Basel face a difficult away task in the Champions League play-off. The home game against FC Copenhagen ended 1:1.

Nevertheless, coach Ludovic Magnin and Dominik Schmid are looking forward to the second leg on Wednesday.

blue Sport will broadcast the game live on Wednesday - kick-off is at 9.00 pm. Show more

"Have you ever had the dream?" With this sentence, FC Basel captioned the video published on social media showing the players on their trip to the Danish capital. The "Draum" at stake on Wednesday evening in the legendary Parken Stadium is clear: FCB wants to qualify for the Champions League for the first time in eight years. To do so, it needs a win after regular time, extra time or a penalty shoot-out.

The last time they met a team from Denmark, it came down to penalties. Three years ago, Basel came out on top against Brøndby in the qualifiers for the Conference League. They prevailed 3:1 in a penalty shoot-out - goalkeeper Marwin Hitz was already involved at the time. This was followed by another victory in the play-off and ultimately an outstanding campaign that only ended in the semi-final.

Without a cushion, without Adjetey

"We know what's at stake tomorrow. How much it would mean to the Basel region and all the fans," said Dominik Schmid at the pre-match press conference. The defender explained that he was feeling a "healthy nervousness", but was also confident. "We are well prepared and have a plan."

In addition to the hoped-for rendez-vous with the best teams in Europe, the club also has valuable revenue at stake. The entry fee alone amounts to 18.62 million euros. In the Europa League, where FCB would end up if they lose, it is another 4.31 million euros.

FCB had hoped to travel to Copenhagen with a cushion. In the first leg, the Basel side started well but faded after just over half an hour. In the end, they even had to be happy that they were able to salvage the 1:1 over time. The insecurities in defense were particularly noticeable. It is therefore no surprise that Basel have never conceded a goal in their six competitive matches so far this season.

Magnin remains calm

Following the yellow card against Jonas Adjetey, coach Ludovic Magnin is likely to rely on the duo of Adrian Barisic/Nicolas Vouilloz in central defense on Wednesday. As in the first leg, Bénie Traoré, who did not make the trip to Copenhagen, will be absent in attack. Magnin did not reveal whether 20-year-old Marin Soticek or even Junior Zé, who is a year younger, will be in the starting eleven instead.

The personnel situation does not worry him, said Magnin. "I have a very good team in mind that will be on the pitch." They will be ready to stand up to "11 plus 1", the coach said, referring to the sold-out stadium. One thing is clear: FC Basel will have to step up their game if they are to defeat the composed team from Copenhagen. While Basel largely lack international experience, it would be the Danes' third Champions League appearance in the last four years.

Highlights from the first leg