FC Basel go down 5-1 in Lausanne. After the game, coach Ludovic Magnin knows exactly where the mistakes were made and makes it clear: "That simply can't happen at this level."

The FCB coach is certain that the individual mistakes in Lausanne are a mental problem.

He is keen to address this directly, but wants to sleep on it first before talking to his players.

"The 5:1 was well deserved and that bothers me," said an annoyed Ludovic Magnin in an interview with blue Sport after FC Basel's 5:1 defeat in Lausanne. "What bothers me at the moment is that we start the game well and then make unbelievable mistakes."

The first two goals conceded in particular are weighing heavily on Magnin's mind. "Those are individual mistakes that simply shouldn't happen at this level," the 46-year-old clarified. "It's not about body or pressure, but about focus and mental strength."

The first goal conceded was made by defender Adjetey, who played the ball directly to his opponent without any pressure. "The mistakes happen when we have time. It's not like we're under pressure. When you concede the first goal, there's no opponent within ten meters and you play the ball into the opponent's foot. What can I say about that?" Magnin was annoyed by the scene.

He wanted his team to play out from the back. But now they've set up their opponents twice in a row. "That hurts, of course."

The disillusionment after the 5-1 defeat in Lausanne is huge for Shaqiri and Co. KEYSTONE

How can this be prevented in future? "It's important that we address the matter clearly. For me, it's a question of mentality and nothing else," was the clear analysis of the FCB coach, who also knows himself well enough: "It's better if I sleep on it again before I talk to the team."

"The 5:1 won't blow us away"

Defender Dominik Schmid is also furious. "I'm honestly lost for words so soon after the game. We imagined it to be completely different," the 27-year-old clarified, but immediately turned his focus back to the future. "We have to get this out of our heads as quickly as possible. We have a very important home game on Wednesday and a very important away game on Sunday."

After that, FCB will continue straight away with an English week in the Europa League. But can the packed schedule possibly even help after such a heavy defeat? "Maybe it's good that we don't have much time to think about it," said Schmid.

Despite the high score, Magnin does not want to overrate the result in view of the entire season so far. "If you look at the whole season so far, we've had two bad games: Lugano and today. We don't need to make a drama out of it. The 5:1 won't blow us away, but it's a big warning sign that we need to correct a lot of things."

