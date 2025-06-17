On Monday, FC Basel announced that Ludovic Magnin will be the new coach. Magnin will be officially presented on Tuesday. He says: "I'm not here to turn everything upside down."
The live ticker for the media conference
Liveticker
Liveticker closed
The media conference is over
FCB start their pre-season preparations on June 20
The FCB players will return from their vacation on Friday. Fitness tests will be the first thing on the agenda, followed by the first training session on the pitch under Magnin on Saturday. On June 26, the Basel team will travel to the training camp in Schruns (Austria) and play a few test matches.
Magnin on his great hobby
Magnin has to laugh when he is asked whether he still has a chalet in the mountains. "Amazing, where did you read that? I love skiing. It's a bit more difficult in summer, but there are other sports."
Champions League as the big goal
"We have clear goals for the season. We certainly want to play for the league title again - and we want to be in the Champions League. It's absolutely great that we will at least play in the Europa League. But of course we want to play in the top flight," says Stucki. "We certainly have what it takes to become champions again. We'll see whether we actually become champions."
Stucki on the squad planning
Following Leon Avdullahu's departure (to Hoffenheim), FCB is on the lookout for new players in midfield. Stucki: "We're on it. The transfer window is still young, many players are still on vacation and are waiting to see if they get any offers. We have a few things open, but there won't be any new signings in training on June 20." Returning players on loan such as Essiam or Kacuri will get their chance.
Public training sessions possible
Magnin says that there will also be public training sessions at FCB.
Is Magnin dreaming of the Bundesliga?
Magnin is aware that FCB could also become a springboard for the Bundesliga. He is well known in Germany, having won the championship with Bremen and Stuttgart. "I'm not going to lie, I think about things like that too. FCB is a huge shop window. But it's about rolling up my sleeves and doing a good job. I've never planned my career. If things go well, I can think about it when an offer comes along. As was the case with Lausanne."
Magnin on his character
"In the 90 minutes during a game, I'm the bad loser who feels unfairly treated. But it's different during the week," says Magnin, who always wants to remain positive. "But we have to be honest with each other and talk about the things we might not like."
Shaqiri will remain in focus
Magnin: "Shaqiri is our captain. He's an exceptional player and we want to build the team around him. I'm not here to turn everything upside down. That wouldn't be intelligent. We also want to keep the staff who know the team. It's just about turning a few screws and putting my two cents in."
Magnin wants to celebrate attacking football
What does Magnin's football look like? "Of course we want to attack, dominate games and be far away from our own goal. Just like we played in Lausanne."
Magnin was still in Austria three years ago
Magnin on his time in Altach, Austria: "I had to take a step back then to be able to develop further and I'm very happy I was able to gain the experience."
Possible departures from FCB
One or two players are likely to leave FCB. "We are in Switzerland. There will be players who will get offers and we have to respect them," says Magnin. "But I trust the club management."
Magnin on his relationship with Shaqiri and Degen
Magnin played very briefly with Xherdan Shaqiri in the national team. "When he came in as a youngster, I was naturally with the older leading players. I made an effort to get on well with the youngsters." Magnin also played together with club boss David Degen a few more times. It is said that they have a great relationship. Magnin: "We've known each other for years, but we've never met in private."
Magnin always believed in Basel's chances
"Celestini and I are totally different people. You can't compare us," says Magnin when asked whether he, like his predecessor, didn't believe he would one day become FCB coach. "My first stop was FC Zurich, another big club. I was able to gain experience there. I think I'm ready for FCB."
Is Alvyn Sanches coming to Basel now?
Magnin and Stucki are asked whether Lausanne youngster Alvyn Sanches is now on Basel's radar. "He's certainly an interesting player, but he's currently injured. We've been looking at him for a long time, but so far it's been unrealistic for financial reasons. And nothing is currently on the table."
Neumayr stays in Lausanne
blue Sport expert Markus Neumayr recently moved to Lausanne as assistant coach at Magnin's request. Will he now go straight to FCB? No, says Magnin. "Neuymar will stay in Lausanne. The staff in Basel have done an excellent job. I don't want to mix things up too much, just change one or two things."
Magnin on his praise for the FCB fans
After losing the Cup semi-final in Basel, the then Lausanne coach Magnin praised the FCB fans to the skies. At the time, however, he had no idea that he would be introduced as FCB coach a few weeks later: "Zero! Nowadays, people always read something into praise. But back then I really had no idea. It was simply a great game in the semi-final."
Celestini has asked for release
Stucki reveals that the club already knew before the end of the season that a new coach had to be found: "Celestini made it clear to us that things couldn't get any better for him. That's why he asked us to take action, because he wants to move abroad. We respected that and gave him the go-ahead."
Relationship with Celestini was always good
Peter Zeidler was apparently also a candidate in Basel - even during the season. However, Stucki makes it clear that the relationship with Celestini was always good, even if this often came across differently in the public image. "Celestini was at the office yesterday and said goodbye to everyone. There's nothing negative about that," says Stucki.
Magnin no longer has to concern himself with transfers
Magnin is asked about the current squad. Is there enough quality to reach the Champions League? "My confidence is boundless. I'm happy that I can rely on Stucki and his team and no longer have to worry about transfers, as I did in Lausanne in recent months."
Magnin was not the only candidate
Head of Sport Stucki reveals that FCB has not only spoken to Magnin: "There have already been a few names floating around. We had two very good candidates who suited our strategy and talent development. Ludo was the absolute top candidate at the end. But that only became concrete after the championship title."
The long wait until the announcement
For some journalists, it had been clear for some time that Magnin would succeed Celestini. However, they had to wait almost two weeks for the announcement. Magnin: "I enjoyed those days because I was on vacation in Greece. I have a lot of trust in the club management, which is why I stayed relaxed."
Magnin on the risk of taking over at FCB
Magnin: "You have a risk at every club, there is pressure everywhere. In Basel anyway, expectations are high - and rightly so. FCB has left its mark on Swiss football with its performances in the European Cup. As a coach, you have to be able to handle the pressure."
Magnin is looking forward to the FCB adventure
Magnin says: "I'm really looking forward to it. When you're here, you can feel how much power this club has."
Stucki explains Magnin's decision
Magnin and Stucki enter the room. Stucki explains why they opted for Magnin: "He has developed a lot and played attractive football with Lausanne. He is Swiss and knows Swiss football inside out. We are very happy to have him."
Media conference to start shortly
The media conference is due to start at 14:00.
Fringer and Huggel think it's good
For the experts, Magnin is a good choice. "Ludo has earned it with his work in recent years. Before his successful time at Lausanne, he did a great job at Altach and kept the club in the Austrian Bundesliga in a virtually hopeless situation," says blue Sport expert Rolf Fringer. Ex-FCB professional Beni Huggel also believes: "Ludo is the right successor to Celestini. He did a very good job at FCZ and most recently at Lausanne."
Magnin succeeds Celestini
Magnin comes from Lausanne-Sport and succeeds Fabio Celestini, who has left FCB at his own request. It is not yet clear where the double winner will be heading. The vacant position at Lausanne is likely to be taken over by Peter Zeidler (read more here).
Hello ...
... and welcome to the FC Basel media conference. The Bebbi announced on Monday that they will be starting the new season with coach Ludovic Magnin. The Frenchman has signed a contract until 2027. Magnin and FCB sporting director Daniel Stucki will face the media today, Tuesday.