Ludovic Magnin congratulates Peter Zeidler on the clear victory Keystone

FC Basel are under pressure after their 5-1 defeat on Sunday. Coach Ludovic Magnin calls for a quick reaction in the classic match against FC Zurich at home.

Keystone-SDA SDA

It was a resounding slap in the face that FC Basel, and coach Ludovic Magnin in particular, had to accept on Sunday. The 46-year-old left the Vaud club in the summer to fight for titles with FCB. Now he had to congratulate his counterpart Peter Zeidler on a clear victory on his return to his old place of work.

The team is currently weakening itself through "serious individual mistakes", said Magnin, also referring to the 2-0 defeat against Lyon last Thursday. However, something else particularly bothered the coach: "When you're 3-0 down at the break, the second half is a question of character. I would have liked to have seen a reaction - and that largely failed to materialize. Now I want to see it on Wednesday," Magnin told the Basler Zeitung.

Zurich show signs of life

Basel conceded their fourth defeat in their tenth league game - a record that does not live up to the expectations in the city of the double winners. The team lacks consistency, not least because not all players can cope equally well with the additional European Cup load. Magnin therefore came to the conclusion that an in-depth analysis was needed not only on a tactical and technical level, but above all on a mental level.

With FC Zurich, St. Jakob-Park will host a team on Wednesday that has even more turbulent days behind it. Last week, a delegation of the team turned against coach Mitchell van der Gaag, who was subsequently dismissed. Under interim coach Dennis Hediger, the Zurich side put in an appealing performance at the weekend, but again failed to pick up any points in a 3:2 draw against Young Boys.

It will therefore be a duel between two struggling teams who will be desperate to avoid another defeat. Especially as the next tough opponents await this weekend: Lausanne (for Zurich) and YB (for Basel).

Derby in Lausanne

In addition to the classic in Basel, the Léman derby is also on the agenda on Wednesday. Lausanne, who are unbeaten in all competitions for eight games, will host Servette. The Vaud side will be looking to build on their recent performances, in which they have been particularly dominant at home: In their last three home games - two in the league, one in the European Cup - Peter Zeidler's side have scored thirteen goals.

However, Geneva travel to the Stade de la Tuilière with renewed confidence. On Sunday, coach Jocelyn Gourvennec's team celebrated their third win of the season with a 2:1 victory over Lugano.