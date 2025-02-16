Lausanne coach Ludovic Magnin clashes with the referees several times during the match against FC Basel. In an interview with blue Sport, he explains why he was already out of sorts after just three minutes.

Luca Betschart

No time? blue News summarizes for you Lausanne coach Ludovic Magnin argues with the referees several times during the match and sees a wrong decision before the first goal conceded.

After the game, he doesn't want to comment on the scene at first, but then says: "If an elbow goes into the face, there is no advantage."

Nevertheless, Magnin is ultimately satisfied with the 1:1 final result and the point gained at FCB. Show more

Lausanne got off to a poor start in the away game at St. Jakob-Park and conceded the first goal as early as the 4th minute. Ludovic Magnin saw a foul on Custodio in the build-up to the goal - and therefore opened his multi-part discussion with the referees.

After a quarter of an hour, Magnin is shown a yellow card after a tirade of abuse and from then on is somewhat restrained. However, the 45-year-old will be suspended for the next match against GC.

"If an elbow goes into the face, there's no advantage"

After the final whistle, blue Sport presenter Gianni Wyler asks the Lausanne coach about his discussions and wants to know what Magnin has to criticize about the first goal conceded. "I think it was a clear statement of Swiss football: If you say what you think as a coach, you get banned. From that point of view - you have enough experts around the table to judge the scene. I have a clear opinion," says Magnin, possibly alluding to the suspension of Winterthur coach Uli Forte.

Bruno Grossen only partly agrees with Magnin. The refereeing expert sees the foul on Custodio: "But Lausanne then gains possession of the ball. You could even say that the referee let the advantage go," says Grossen in the blue Sport Studio.

Thanks to Wyler's follow-up questioning, Magnin does comment on the scene. "If an elbow goes into the face, there's no advantage. There's a whistle and a yellow card," says Magnin, adding: "We don't discuss the goals that weren't given. It's clear - they did a good job afterwards. But this scene gives a lot of frustration after three minutes." In the event of a punch to the face, the game must be stopped immediately. "At least I've learned that rule," says Magnin.

Satisfied with the point

Magnin is satisfied with his team's performance. "We like to play against teams that play along and allow space for our fast game. I think it was a very good and entertaining game for the spectators, with lots of dangerous scenes on both sides," said Magnin. "That's what you want to see in Swiss football."

In the end, the 45-year-old can also live with the result. "In the end, it's okay for us. A point away from home in Basel, who are currently the leaders, you have to know where you're coming from."

The highlights of the game