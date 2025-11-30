It's desperate for Ludovic Magnin. His FC Basel created chance after chance against St.Gallen, but failed to score. November ends with just one FCB goal. Is it getting tight for Magnin now?

Jan Arnet

No time? blue News summarizes for you Despite numerous chances, FC Basel once again failed to draw 0-0 against St.Gallen and remain winless for the fourth game in a row.

FCB coach Ludovic Magnin and Dominik Schmid criticize the lack of chances and look for explanations.

Basel remain in fourth place in the table, which increases the pressure on Magnin. Show more

Whether from the penalty spot or from the best finishing position from seven meters - FC Basel simply cannot get the ball past Lawrence Ati Zigi on Sunday. After the draw against FCSG, the champions have now gone four games without a win. The FCB offense - still highly praised last year - has only managed one goal in November.

"I don't know what to say. We can't create any more chances," said an annoyed Dominik Schmid on blue Sport after the 0-0 draw against St.Gallen. Schmid no longer wants to accept the fact that they created so many chances as a positive comment. "We've been talking about our chance conversion for four or five games. We have to stop always dwelling on the positives and just get the points."

FCB are therefore unable to benefit from the slip-ups of Thun and YB and remain in fourth place. And the question arises as to how secure Ludovic Magnin still is in the saddle. When the FCB coach was asked by blue Sport about his team's failure to take their chances, Magnin summed it up in one word: "Jinxed."

He was satisfied with his team's performance after the Basel team had been in action in the Europa League in Belgium on Thursday. But even Magnin can only shrug his shoulders at the many missed chances. "What else can I say? You have to win this game 5:0. Now I'm standing there and we haven't won again. That's frustrating." But complaining wouldn't help either. "It goes on and we have to turn this game around somehow."

"The greed was missing"

Is Magnin now worried about his job? "When you're coach of FC Basel, you have to deliver results. Playing well alone doesn't help. But we showed a strong second half in Genk on Thursday and lost - and today we got a 0-0 draw after a very good game. That's frustrating because we invest a lot and don't get rewarded."

The lack of chances is also a sign of a lack of self-confidence. "When you score goals, you get into a flow, win the game and it takes care of itself," said Magnin. "We don't have to sugarcoat the situation. This greed, this unconditional will to score, was unfortunately missing today."