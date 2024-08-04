Lausanne-Sport lost 4:3 to FC St.Gallen, with Ludovic Magnin's team failing to capitalize on their many scoring opportunities. The Lausanne coach talks to blue Sport about the defeat.

Linus Hämmerli

No time? blue News summarizes for you Lausanne concede their second defeat in their third game of the season, losing 4-3 to St.Gallen. One that should not have happened according to Ludovic Magnin. "We should have won."

Magnin criticized the exploitation of chances and the instability in defence. Lausanne have conceded ten goals in three games.

In addition, a free kick, which was decisive for FCSG's 2:0, was taken too far forward. Show more

Lausanne had to swallow a bitter pill against FC St.Gallen. The Vaud team had chances by the meter. Ludovic Magnin's team either failed due to their own inability or because of the Espen keeper Lawrence Ati Zigi.

"He made a few very good saves," Magnin told blue Sport after the game. "We should have won today." Despite scoring three goals, Magnin is aware: "We're not getting the chances right. We have to work on that."

The free kick before the handball penalty was taken too far forward

In addition to the lack of chances, Magnin also sees a free kick from St.Gallen, which was taken too far forward, as one of the reasons for the defeat. According to Magnin, the free kick should have been taken five meters further back, then the Lausanne wall would not have been in the penalty area.

The set-piece situation in the 19th minute was decisive for FC St.Gallen's 2:0. The ball crashed into the Lausanne wall in the penalty area and onto the arm of Alvyn Sanches. FCSG player Willem Geubbels confidently converted the penalty.

Magnin is not entirely wrong: the free kick was indeed taken too far forward - but it is difficult to assess whether the Lausanne wall would not have been in the penalty area anyway.

"We have to take our own nose to the grindstone"

Lausanne have now conceded ten goals in three games. "We have to take a good look at ourselves," said Magnin. They are not yet at the level they want to be at.

Magnin concludes: "Today was an ice hockey game." We should have won 6:4. The French-speaking Swiss will be looking for a win again next Sunday at FC Zurich.