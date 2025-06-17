On Monday, FC Basel announced that Ludovic Magnin would be the new coach. Now Magnin is officially presented. You can follow the media conference live here.
Magnin no longer has to concern himself with transfers
Magnin is asked about the current squad. Is there enough quality to reach the Champions League? "My confidence is boundless. I'm happy that I can rely on Stucki and his team and no longer have to worry about transfers, as I did in Lausanne in recent months."
Magnin was not the only candidate
Head of Sport Stucki reveals that FCB has not only spoken to Magnin: "There have been a few names floating around. We had two very good candidates who suited our strategy and talent development. Ludo was the absolute top candidate at the end. But that only became concrete after the championship title."
The long wait until the announcement
For some journalists, it had been clear for some time that Magnin would succeed Celestini. However, they had to wait almost two weeks for the announcement. Magnin: "I enjoyed those days because I was on vacation in Greece. I have a lot of trust in the club management, which is why I stayed relaxed."
Magnin on the risk of taking over at FCB
Magnin: "You have a risk at every club, there is pressure everywhere. In Basel anyway, expectations are high - and rightly so. FCB has left its mark on Swiss football with its performances in the European Cup. As a coach, you have to be able to handle the pressure."
Magnin is looking forward to the FCB adventure
Magnin says: "I'm really looking forward to it. When you're here, you can feel how much power this club has."
Stucki explains Magnin's decision
Magnin and Stucki enter the room. Stucki explains why they opted for Magnin: "He has developed a lot and played attractive football with Lausanne. He is Swiss and knows Swiss football inside out. We are very happy to have him."
Media conference to start shortly
The media conference is due to start at 14:00.
Fringer and Huggel think it's good
For the experts, Magnin is a good choice. "Ludo has earned it with his work in recent years. Before his successful time at Lausanne, he did a great job at Altach and kept the club in the Austrian Bundesliga in a virtually hopeless situation," says blue Sport expert Rolf Fringer. Ex-FCB professional Beni Huggel also believes: "Ludo is the right successor to Celestini. He did a very good job at FCZ and most recently at Lausanne."
Magnin succeeds Celestini
Magnin comes from Lausanne-Sport and succeeds Fabio Celestini, who has left FCB at his own request. It is not yet clear where the double winner will be heading. The vacant position at Lausanne is likely to be taken over by Peter Zeidler (read more here).
Hello ...
... and welcome to the FC Basel media conference. The Bebbi announced on Monday that they will be starting the new season with coach Ludovic Magnin. The Frenchman has signed a contract until 2027. Magnin and FCB sporting director Daniel Stucki will face the media today, Tuesday.