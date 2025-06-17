For the experts, Magnin is a good choice. "Ludo has earned it with his work in recent years. Before his successful time at Lausanne, he did a great job at Altach and kept the club in the Austrian Bundesliga in a virtually hopeless situation," says blue Sport expert Rolf Fringer. Ex-FCB professional Beni Huggel also believes: "Ludo is the right successor to Celestini. He did a very good job at FCZ and most recently at Lausanne."