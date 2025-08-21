Ludovic Magnin's FCB did not manage more than a 1-1 draw against Copenhagen. KEYSTONE

A small squad, a tough opponent and criticism from captain Xherdan Shaqiri. FCB coach Ludovic Magnin faces the most pressing questions from the media after the 1-1 draw against Copenhagen.

No time? blue News summarizes for you FCB drew 1-1 at home against Copenhagen in the first leg of the Champions League play-offs.

In the post-match press conference, head coach Ludovic Magnin answers the most pressing questions.

Magnin says of referee Anthony Taylor: "That was a top performance." Show more

After the 1-1 draw in the first leg of the Champions League play-off against FC Copenhagen, FCB coach Ludovic Magnin spoke about the game at the press conference. Xherdan Shaqiri, who had criticized his coach in the blue interview for not substituting Adjetej despite being cautioned - the centre-back was shown a yellow card in the 83rd minute - was a particular talking point.

Asked about the criticism, Magnin said: "I know that Shaq has started with the coaching diploma, but he still has a lot to learn. I have a different opinion. I don't think you always have to make substitutions when someone has seen yellow. There was no other scene that was halfway dangerous. We thought about taking Tsunemoto off. He was closer. A yellow card for a central defender is not very unusual."

Magnin doesn't see the fact that Shaqiri criticized him as a problem: "I know my relationship with Shaq well, it's not a problem at all."

Magnin on referee Taylor: "You don't often hear that from me"

In his analysis, Magnin repeatedly mentions that Copenhagen were a good team on the one hand, but above all, they were also a ripped-off team. The Danes had managed to break Basel's rhythm, said Magnin. It was this tick of experience that put them ahead of FCB. The Danes had made good tactical fouls, something he would have liked to see in his team at times.

The FCB coach does not want to use the fact that he himself currently has a small squad as an excuse: "We still had alternatives and it was clear that we would have to work hard for everything." Nevertheless, he is happy to have the weekend off: "I'm glad I don't have to risk another player with this squad." When asked whether he was missing an experienced defensive leader, Magnin said: "I never look for excuses like that. I thought the central defense was very good. It would be too easy to hide behind it."

The FCB coach then gave special praise to referee Anthony Taylor, whom he attested a top performance and added with a laugh: "You don't often hear that from me."

It is clear to Magnin anyway that the second leg in Copenhagen will be difficult: "Anyone who needed this game to know that it will be difficult in Copenhagen hardly follows football. We're still there, we're going into a cauldron, but these lads have often shown that they're capable of doing extraordinary things."

