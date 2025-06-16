For blue Sport expert Rolf Fringer, the new FCB coach Ludovic Magnin is a good choice. IMAGO/Sports Press Photo

Ludovic Magnin has signed a two-year contract with FC Basel. "A great choice", say experts Rolf Fringer and Beni Huggel. Fringer explains why there will be a clash between Magnin and FCB boss David Degen.

Michael Wegmann

No time? blue News summarizes for you Ludovic Magnin has signed a contract with FC Basel until the summer of 2027.

For blue Sport expert Rolf Fringer, the former Lausanne coach is a very good choice as Celestini's successor. Fringer says: "Ludo plays attacking, spectacular football."

Beni Huggel, Magnin's former Nati buddy, also thinks Magnin is the right new FCB coach. Show more

What blue Sport already announced on June 5 is now a done deal. Ludovic Magnin will be the new coach at FC Basel.

The former national team defender has terminated his contract with Lausanne and signed for two years on the Rhine. Magnin is quoted on the FCB website as saying: "I am delighted to be able to coach the biggest club in Switzerland with immediate effect. And with: "My predecessor has led FCB back to the top, where it belongs - and I will do everything I can to confirm these successes and develop the team in the best possible way."

Fringer: "Ludo has always continued to develop"

For former national team coach and long-time blue Sport expert Rolf Fringer, Magnin is a very good choice as Fabio Celestini's successor. "Ludo has earned it with his work in recent years. Before his successful time at Lausanne, he did a great job at Altach and kept the club in the Austrian Bundesliga in a virtually hopeless situation."

Magnin now has the necessary maturity for the top club FC Basel, continued Fringer, "he is a strong personality and has continued to develop in recent years. Ludo plays attacking, spectacular football".

Huggel: "Separation from Celestini was not mandatory"

And what does he think about the combination of Magnin and FCB boss David Degen? Aren't there too many emotions clashing? "I don't think so," says Fringer. "The two know each other very well and know exactly what to expect. I also believe that David Degen attests his new strong man on the touchline a high level of professional competence and personality."

For ex-FCB star Beni Huggel, Magnin is also a "good choice", he says: "For me, the separation from Fabio Celestini was not inevitable. But I think Ludo is the right successor. He did a very good job at FCZ and most recently at Lausanne."

You might also be interested in this