FC Basel dived to a 3-1 defeat in Lugano on Sunday afternoon. In an interview with blue Sport after the game, coach Ludovic Magnin has clear words for his team's performance.

Basel lost 3-1 to a struggling FC Lugano on Sunday afternoon.

Coach Ludovic Magnin finds clear words after the defeat: "It's our own fault, we deserved to lose."

Albian Ajeti was responsible for Basel's only moment of brilliance with a back-heeled goal: "That was just instinct." Show more

On Wednesday, they demystified YB with a 4:1 win - on Sunday, they fell to a 3:1 defeat against a struggling FC Lugano. Within the space of just a few days, champions Basel put in two performances that couldn't be more different. How did this happen?

"At least in the first half, it was a different Basel, which was no fun," said coach Ludovic Magnin in an interview with blue Sport after the game. "That's football, sometimes it's hard to explain."

The 46-year-old was disappointed with his team's performance in the first 45 minutes. Basel had not managed to bring the energy and intensity onto the pitch and were very sluggish. For Magnin, the defeat was deserved.

"We have only ourselves to blame"

The 62-time international was more satisfied with the second half, but also had to admit: "If you only play reasonably well for one half, then you have no business playing in Lugano."

Magnin does not want to look for alibis and remains self-critical: "If we want to be a top team, we have to get a point in St.Gallen, we have to get a point today and we're not there yet. It's our own fault, we deserved to lose. Wipe our mouths, we'll move on."

Albian Ajeti was responsible for Basel's only moment of brilliance in the Ticino heat on Sunday. After a failed overhead kick from Philip Otele, the 28-year-old scored his first goal of the season with a spectacular back heel.

Was that intentional? "It was just instinct. I didn't know where the ball was going. I knew it should be there somewhere and I knew the goal was behind me," said Ajeti, analyzing his remarkable goal in an interview with blue Sport, adding: "A good follow-up goal that wasn't rewarded in the end."

